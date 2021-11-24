Iran and UAE agree to open new chapter in relations
Updated: 24-11-2021 21:24 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Iran and the UAE agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, Iran's deputy foreign minister tweeted on Wednesday.
Ali Bagheri Kani visited Dubai to meet the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen.
