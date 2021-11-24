Left Menu

Iran and UAE agree to open new chapter in relations

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:24 IST
Iran and UAE agree to open new chapter in relations
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran and the UAE agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, Iran's deputy foreign minister tweeted on Wednesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani visited Dubai to meet the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen.

