Man killed as beam of under-construction house collapses
- Country:
- India
A man was killed after a beam of an under-construction house collapsed on him at Ramtek in the district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The deceased was identified as Prajolit alias Mintu Andharmule (41), a resident of Shastri Ward area.
Andharmule had recently purchased a house and renovation work was going on, said a police official.
A beam suddenly slipped from the pillars and fell on Prajolit who was supervising the work, trapping him underneath, he said.
He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the official added.
A case of accidental death was registered by the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prajolit
- Ramtek
- Mintu Andharmule