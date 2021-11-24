Man killed as beam of under-construction house collapses

A man was killed after a beam of an under-construction house collapsed on him at Ramtek in the district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The deceased was identified as Prajolit alias Mintu Andharmule (41), a resident of Shastri Ward area.

Andharmule had recently purchased a house and renovation work was going on, said a police official.

A beam suddenly slipped from the pillars and fell on Prajolit who was supervising the work, trapping him underneath, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the official added.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

