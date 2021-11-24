HC stays summons to Vijender Gupta in criminal defamation case by AAP Minister

The Delhi High Court Wednesday stayed the trial court order issuing summons to BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought the AAP leader's stand on Gupta's challenge to the summons issued to him for making alleged defamatory statements on purported irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“In the meantime, the order shall remain stayed,” said the judge while listing the case for hearing on March 4 and also seeking the stand of the Delhi government on Gupta's plea. Gupta was summoned as an accused by the trial court on October 11 on the Delhi Transport Minister's complaint and was asked to appear before it on November 16.

The trial court had said there was prima facie enough evidence to summon Gupta as an accused of the alleged offence of defamation.

Senior lawyer Ajay Burman, appearing for the BJP MLA, argued that his client was squarely covered under the exceptions to defamation under the Indian Penal Code as the statements were made in discharge of public service as a leader of the opposition.

He also alleged that the criminal defamation complaint was not maintainable before a magisterial court.

The court was also informed that another single judge of the high court had earlier refused to grant an ex-parte interim relief to the minister on his suit against the allegedly defamatory tweets.

In his petition before the court, Gupta has stated that the intention behind the alleged objectionable statements was to “place the true and correct facts in the public domain in the interest of the larger public good related to the conduct of a public servant in discharge of his public functions” and that the defamation case against him is an abuse of process of law. “The Petitioner being a member of legislative assembly belonging to the principal opposition party has been at the forefront of exposing irregularities in the working of Government of NCT of Delhi which is essentially the job of the opposition party in the democracy. ''It's the job and mandate under the established democratic norms since the inception of the democratic form of government's world over that in a political set up criticism of public actions of public persons by either public/private persons and/or journalist. This process is part of checks and balances in the democratic setup,” the petition said.

Senior advocate Manish Vashisht, appearing for Gahlot, stated that Gupta's tweets were scandalous and made in the absence of any conclusive finding by any judicial body.

''You are doing dharna outside my house. You are defaming me in front of my family,'' he stated on behalf of Gahlot.

In his complaint before the trial court, Gahlot has alleged that Gupta ''intentionally and for malafide purposes'' defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

He claimed that Gupta levelled ''defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations'' verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint also said that ''vilifying and scandalous'' allegations were made by the accused to stall the ''ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi''.

''The accused made scurrilous, misplaced, and false allegations against the complainant with an intention to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favour of Aam Aadmi Party,'' the plea had alleged. It has been claimed that Gupta made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the minister concerning the purchase of the low floor buses, despite a clean-chit being given by a high-powered committee.

It said the Delhi government floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made.

If convicted, Gupta may get a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term.

