16-year-old girl strangled to death by uncles over love affair in UP village

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangled here in a village in Asandra Police station limits over a love affair by her two uncles, police said on Wednesday. Police has arrested Ram Kishor, one of the uncles, and Siraj, the man the girl was allegedly having an affair with, they said. Lal Bahadur, the other uncle, is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him, they said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Pandey, the incident took place Saturday night after the girl went to bed in a hut outside their house. The next morning when she did not come out of the hut for a long time, her sister went to wake her up but found her in disarray with saliva coming out of her mouth, Pandey said. At around 4 pm, the brother of the deceased informed the police about the incident following which, her body was sent for post mortem examination, he added. The post mortem report revealed that the girl was strangled to death, he said. At the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, a case was registered and on Wednesday morning, police arrested Ram Kishor and Siraj.

According to the ASP, the mother of the girl found her daughter and Siraj, a barber by profession, in a compromising situation on Saturday night and raised an alarm. Siraj ran away from the spot, but angry over the incident, the two uncles, who were present there, allegedly strangled the girl, he said.

