Skeleton of app cab driver recovered in Jharkhand, 2 held

Police on Wednesday recovered a human skeleton suspected to be of an app cab driver who went missing nearly four months ago, from a forest in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Family members of Rahul Srivastav, 22, had registered a missing report at the MGM police station on August 2 after he did not return home, and on October 3, a case under Section 365 of the IPC (kidnapping or abducting a person with the intent to wrongfully confine) was lodged against unknown persons, said Inspector-cum-Officer-in-Charge Mithilesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, police picked up a 22-year-old suspect identified as Sudhir Kumar Sharma and his accomplice Rabindra Mahato, 21, for interrogation, he said.

Srivastav’s mobile phone was also found to be in possession of Sharma, the police officer said.

In the course of interrogation, he said the duo confessed to have killed the app cab driver by pelting his head with stones near Chandil dam in the district, with the intention to sell the car.

They then left the body in the forest and fled with the car and the mobile phone.

Based on their statement, a police team recovered the skeleton from the forest, the officer said, adding, the car has also been found.

The accused, who have been forwarded to judicial custody, had reportedly taken an advance payment from a prospective buyer of the vehicle, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

