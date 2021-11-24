Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:59 IST
Rs 3,000 as assistance for fisherfolk in distress due to recent rains: Kerala CM
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): A financial assistance of Rs 3,000 would be provided to fishermen and their families affected due to the bar on fishing during the heavy rains in Kerala recently, State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, in a post on social media, said that in October-November, 26 fishing days were lost due to the heavy rains causing financial difficulties to fisherfolk and related labourers.

Later, the State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in a press release, said the Cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance to 1,59,481 families in the coastal region and for that Rs 47.84 crore would be allotted from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, in a separate release, welcomed the initiative and said it would benefit inland and coastal fishermen, and their families.

