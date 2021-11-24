Left Menu

No decision yet on new Bundesbank president, SPD can nominate- source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:01 IST
The three parties set to form Germany's next government have not yet decided who they want to succeed Jens Weidmann as President of the Bundesbank, a source familiar with the outcome of the coalition talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats will have the right to make the nomination, added the source.

