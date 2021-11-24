Israeli court rejects Gaza man's appeal in deadly strike
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip.
The ruling dashed the hopes of Izzeldin Abuelaish, who has been on a 13-year campaign to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military.
In its decision, the court upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of the military. The Israeli government has argued that the military is not liable for wartime actions.
''Our hearts go out to the appellant,” the Supreme Court justices wrote in their ruling Wednesday. However, they said there was “no answer and remedy within the scope of the proceedings before us.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza Strip
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- Izzeldin Abuelaish
- Israel
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Europeans concerned at Israel listing of Palestinian groups
Police say found no hazardous material at Israeli Embassy in US after possible bomb threat
Cyprus to try Azeri 'hitman' allegedly targeting Israelis
Israeli watchdog raids supermarket chain Shufersal and food group Strauss
Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker