24 bodies found after migrant boat accident in English channel - local official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Twenty-four bodies have been found and twenty-six people have been rescued after a boat with migrants who tried to reach Britain sunk in the English channel, a local official told France 3 television on Wednesday.

"24 dead bodies have been taken out of the water as well as 26 people who were still alive," France 3 quoted Franck Dhersin, the mayor of the local municipality of Teteghem, as saying.

