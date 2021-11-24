Kolkata Police notice to OSD to Tripura CM

Kolkata Police has served a notice to Sanjay Mishra, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and summoned him to appear at Narkeldanga police station in the city on Thursday.

The notice was sent from Police Net of Kolkata to the Director General of Tripura Police, V S Yadav on Tuesday evening.

A case was registered against Mishra in connection with a case filed against him on November 3 by a person accusing him of offense in a place of worship, public nuisance, forgery, defamation, causing fear or alarm among public and charged him allegedly for violating section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 which deals with punishment for false alarm.

The notice said non-compliance to the notice might result in his arrest as per law.

''...In exercise of the power conferred U/s 41A Cr.P.C, I do hereby inform you that you are the FIR named accused person of the above referred case and it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the fact and circumstances from you'', the notice signed by Kolkata Police sub-inspector Soumit Bandopadhyay said.

When contacted Mishra said, “A letter was drafted for sending it to the Kolkata police. I need not physically appear as of now”.

A Tripura government official said on condition of anonymity that Mishra did not visit Kolkata in the last few months. '' So how can a case for violating Disaster Management Act be filed against him?”.

