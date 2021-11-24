PM Modi chairs 39th PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the 39th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments. As per an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, in the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review including eight projects and one scheme.

"Among eight projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two projects each were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Power and one project was from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," the statement said. Further, it informed that these eight projects, having a cumulative cost of about Rs 20,000 crores are concerning seven states which include Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister stressed upon timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns. During the meeting, PM Modi also reviewed Poshan Abhiyaan and said that it should be implemented in a mission mode in each state with a whole of government approach.

He also talked about the participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other local organizations in promoting awareness about children's health and nutrition at the grassroots level, which will help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan. Meanwhile, up to the 38 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 303 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.64 lakh crores have been reviewed. (ANI)

