Europe must make clear Russia will pay high price for Ukraine action - Estonian PM

The European Union must make it clear to Russia that there would be a high price to pay if it acted against Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters on Wednesday, urging the bloc to quickly agree on how to deter Moscow.

Speaking after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kallas said her country's unannounced military exercises that include installing a razor wire barrier along 40 km of its border with Russia were precautionary.

She also said the EU needed to come good with a pledge to impose sanctions on Belarus state airliner Belavia after some countries in the bloc had expressed doubts. She warned that it would send a weak signal to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko if those sanctions were not imposed.

