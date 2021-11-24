Left Menu

MP: Two arrested under anti-conversion law in Khargone

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:40 IST
Two persons have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district for allegedly converting 22 persons to Christianity by offering inducements, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

A video of the alleged conversion has also surfaced, he said.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against three people including a resident of Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly converting people by offering them inducements.

Two of them, Vijay Badole and his aunt Manjula Badole, were arrested under the anti-conversion law, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary said.

As per the complaint, the incident took place at Rasgaon Malpura village.

A police team will soon be sent to Arunachal Pradesh for the arrest of the third accused, the SP said.

Earlier this month, the police had arrested nine persons, seven of them from Rajasthan and Gujarat, in the state's tribal-dominated Jhabua district under the anti-conversion law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

