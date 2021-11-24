Ahmedabad: Around 700 traffic jawans sacked in one year for absenteeism, corruption

Left Menu

The Ahmedabad police has sacked around 700 traffic brigade TRB jawans in the last one year for various reasons including absenteeism and corruption, a senior official said on Wednesday.TRB jawans help the city police regulate traffic. They are paid Rs 300 per day as honorarium, Chavda said.

The Ahmedabad police has sacked around 700 traffic brigade (TRB) jawans in the last one year for various reasons including absenteeism and corruption, a senior official said on Wednesday.

TRB jawans help the city police regulate traffic. The process to replace them through fresh recruitment is on and around 33,000 applications have been received, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mayanksinh Chavda.

There are a total of 2,500 TRB jawans with Ahmedabad traffic police. They are paid Rs 300 per day as honorarium, Chavda said. PTI KA KRK KRK KRK

