Piyush Goyal to meet food ministers of States, UTs tomorrow; model kitchen community scheme on agenda

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal will chair an all India Food Ministers meeting and will discuss community kitchen scheme among other issues with food ministers of states and Union Territories on Thursday. According to a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, a writ petition was filed in Supreme Court regarding establishing the concept of community kitchen across the country, formulation of a requisite scheme to provide food to the needy persons and creating a national food grid for those persons beyond the scope of the Public Distribution System to fight with hunger and malnutrition.

"Supreme Court has directed the Union of India to come up with a Model Community Kitchens Scheme agreeable to the States/Union Territories within three weeks' time. The Court has also directed all the State Governments/Union Territories to attend the meeting to be arranged/organized by the Union of India and cooperate with them in coming up with the said scheme, which can be made uniformly applicable to all the States/Union Territories," said the statement. Some key issues like One Nation One Ration Card status of implementation, Aadhaar seeding of ration cards, biometrically authenticated FPS transactions are likely to be discussed. (ANI)

