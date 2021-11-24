Left Menu

Libya election commission rules out 25 presidential candidates, source says

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:12 IST
Libya's election commission has excluded 25 of the 98 registered presidential candidates for the Dec. 24 election through a preliminary process, a source at the commission said on Wednesday.

The commission is expected later on Wednesday to release the full list of names it deemed eligible to stand in the election pending an appeal process in which the final decision will rest with Libya's judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

