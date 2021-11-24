Bank manager killed during robbery in Pune district

The manager of a cooperative bank was killed during robbery in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Bhor (53).

The incident took place at Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanshta at Kandali, police said.

''Two persons, who were wearing helmets, entered the bank and opened fire before making away with some cash. Bhor, who was hit by bullets, was declared brought dead at a hospital,'' said inspector Vilas Deshpande of Narayangaon police station.

Police have formed multiple teams to trace the robbers, he added.

The robbers were estimated to have looted up to Rs 2 lakh in cash from the bank, said district superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh. Bhor and a woman clerk were present inside when the two robbers entered the bank around 1.30 pm. CCTV footage showed one of them, wielding a gun, threatening Bhor and the clerk while the other is seen going inside to collect cash. Suddenly, the manager is seen collapsing from his chair after being hit by a bullet.

The culprits are seen fleeing on a motorcycle.

On October 21, five armed robbers had looted cash and gold jewelry worth around Rs 2 crore from a nationalized bank at Pimparkhed in Shirur tehsil of the district.

