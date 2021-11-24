French state official seizes gas stations in Martinique amid protests

The prefect in Martinique, the official state representative in the French overseas territory, on Wednesday seized seven gas stations to ensure gasoline supply for emergency workers such as fire fighters and ambulances.

The decision was made "due to supply risks at gas stations", the prefecture said in a statement.

Leaders of the French Caribbean island called for calm on Wednesday amid protests against measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, as unrest that first broke out on the neighboring island of Guadeloupe continued to spread.

