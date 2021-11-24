Left Menu

French state official seizes gas stations in Martinique amid protests

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST
French state official seizes gas stations in Martinique amid protests
  • Country:
  • France

The prefect in Martinique, the official state representative in the French overseas territory, on Wednesday seized seven gas stations to ensure gasoline supply for emergency workers such as fire fighters and ambulances.

The decision was made "due to supply risks at gas stations", the prefecture said in a statement.

Leaders of the French Caribbean island called for calm on Wednesday amid protests against measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, as unrest that first broke out on the neighboring island of Guadeloupe continued to spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021