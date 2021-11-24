Mumbai: Ukrainian woman falls to death from 12th floor flat
A 28-year-old Ukrainian national fell to her death from the 12th floor of a building in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, police said.The incident took place at SV Millionaire Heritage building, said an official.Ahnesha Dubyna, the deceased, had landed in Mumbai only the day before, and was sharing a flat with three other foreign nationals. Police do not suspect any foul play in the incident, the official said.
A 28-year-old Ukrainian national fell to her death from the 12th floor of a building in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident took place at SV Millionaire Heritage building, said an official.
Ahnesha Dubyna, the deceased, had landed in Mumbai only the day before, and was sharing a flat with three other foreign nationals. Dubyna allegedly fell as she was sitting by the kitchen window and drinking wine. Other occupants of the rented flat were asleep at the time of the incident, as per the probe.
She was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead before arrival. Police do not suspect any foul play in the incident, the official said.
