Left Menu

West Bengal Police summons Tripura CM's ODS, asks him to appear before it tomorrow

West Bengal Police on Wednesday summoned Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, to appear before it on November 25 in a case registered against him in Narkeldanga police station.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:41 IST
West Bengal Police summons Tripura CM's ODS, asks him to appear before it tomorrow
Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Mishra's Twitter Handle) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police on Wednesday summoned Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, to appear before it on November 25 in a case registered against him in Narkeldanga police station. A case has been registered against Mishra on the charges of purportedly violating section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The notice was issued under section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), for appearance before the police at 12 noon Thursday at Narkeldanga police station, and said non-compliance with the notice might result in his arrest as per law. "...In exercise of the power conferred U/s 41A Cr.P.C, I do hereby inform you that you are the FIR named accused person of the above-referred case and it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the fact and circumstances from you," the notice read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021