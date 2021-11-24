West Bengal Police summons Tripura CM's ODS, asks him to appear before it tomorrow

West Bengal Police on Wednesday summoned Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, to appear before it on November 25 in a case registered against him in Narkeldanga police station. A case has been registered against Mishra on the charges of purportedly violating section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The notice was issued under section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), for appearance before the police at 12 noon Thursday at Narkeldanga police station, and said non-compliance with the notice might result in his arrest as per law. "...In exercise of the power conferred U/s 41A Cr.P.C, I do hereby inform you that you are the FIR named accused person of the above-referred case and it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the fact and circumstances from you," the notice read. (ANI)

