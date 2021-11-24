Cooperative bank manager killed as robbers open fire in Pune's Junnar

Left Menu

The manager of a cooperative bank in Pune's Junnar Tehsil was killed when unidentified robbers opened fire at him when he resisted their attempt on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The manager of a cooperative bank in Pune's Junnar Tehsil was killed when unidentified robbers opened fire at him when he resisted their attempt on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Dashrath Bhor, 50 years.

According to the inspector of Narayangaon Police station, "Two unidentified people wearing helmets entered Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanstha Bank in Tandali village of Junnar tehsil and asked for money from the manager." "When the manager refused, both accused opened fire at him," police said.

The accused looted the bank and stole an estimated amount Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs, police said. They also snatched the mobile phone of another woman bank employee who was present with the manager at the time of the incident.

The incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera of the bank. Pune rural police have launched a search operation for the accused, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

