Left Menu

Germany to open up more to migrants under new coalition

A coalition deal https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germanys-spd-greens-fdp-present-coalition-deal-wednesday-2021-11-24 agreed by the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) said the new government planned to make Germany a more appealing destination for migrants, while making life easier for asylum seekers who are willing to integrate. The alliance also agreed to introduce a law to make multiple citizenship possible.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:58 IST
Germany to open up more to migrants under new coalition

Germany's incoming government plans to improve asylum seekers' rights, facilitate immigration for skilled workers, and simplify the process of acquiring German nationality. Immigration was a defining issue of Germany's 2017 election campaign after Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the door to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in 2015.

Although it was not one of the main issues in this year's election, it has moved up the political agenda again as thousands of migrants have tried to enter the European Union via Belarus in recent weeks. A coalition deal https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germanys-spd-greens-fdp-present-coalition-deal-wednesday-2021-11-24 agreed by the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) said the new government planned to make Germany a more appealing destination for migrants, while making life easier for asylum seekers who are willing to integrate.

The alliance also agreed to introduce a law to make multiple citizenship possible. Becoming a German citizen generally requires a person to give up any other passports, though there are exemptions, including for citizens of other EU countries. "As a rule, naturalization should be possible after five years, with special integration achievements after three years," the document said. That compares to eight years and six years respectively at the moment.

'GUEST WORKERS' The new law will grant children born in Germany to foreign parents German citizenship if one of the parents has been legally residing in Germany for five years.

The law targets Germany's 'guest-worker' generation of migrants, who came from southern Europe and Turkey in the 1960s and 1970s and contributed to the postwar "economic miracle". Some could not be naturalized even after living in Germany for decades due to language requirements or because they did not want to give up their original citizenship.

The wording of a controversial naturalization prerequisite of "living according to German life style" will be replaced with clearer criteria in the new law. Keen to tackle a shortage of skilled workers that has held back economic recovery, Germany's new government will improve access to study and apprenticeship for foreigners. Visa processing will also be simplified.

Asylum seekers with temporary status will be able to obtain more secure residency and bring in their families after four to six years if they integrate well. Guenter Burkhardt, managing director of PRO ASYL refugee rights group, welcomed the deal but said more was needed to improve asylum seekers' rights.

"Deportations to war and crisis areas are not clearly excluded," he said. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021