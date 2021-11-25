Biden offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine amid Russia crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid rising tensions with Russia.

President Biden, in a statement honoring millions of Ukrainians who died in the "Holomodor" famine of 1932-33, said the United States "reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

