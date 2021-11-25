Left Menu

Biden offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine amid Russia crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:01 IST
Biden offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine amid Russia crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid rising tensions with Russia.

President Biden, in a statement honoring millions of Ukrainians who died in the "Holomodor" famine of 1932-33, said the United States "reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021