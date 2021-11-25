Left Menu

Property dealer shot dead in Jharkhand

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:10 IST
Property dealer shot dead in Jharkhand
A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Wasseypur under Bank More police station area when Nanhey Khan went there in connection with his business.

The assailants fired four shots at Khan, injuring him. He died later at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, police said.

City Superintendent of Police R Ramkumar and Additional SP Manoj Swargyari reached the spot and began an investigation.

Another property dealer was shot dead in Wasseypur last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

