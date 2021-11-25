Left Menu

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:53 IST
  • France

France's interior minister said four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to a deadly migrant boat sinking in the English Channel that killed at least 31 people.

Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais.

The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

