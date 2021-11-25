DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks arrest of those who forced Assamese woman into prostitution

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police demanding the arrest of the traffickers of a 22-year-old woman from Assam allegedly forced into prostitution.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma, the police team investigating the matter will arrest the absconding accused soon.

In a statement, the DCW said that it was approached by the woman from Assam seeking action against her traffickers in Delhi.

The survivor informed the commission that a few months ago when she was living in Assam, she contacted one of her friends in Delhi seeking her help in finding work in the national capital.

The woman's friend promised her that a man named Ramu Kaka will get her a job in Delhi and connected the two over the phone.

The survivor then came to Delhi on October 2 and four days after her arrival, she was forced by her friend and the man into prostitution, according to the statement.

The survivor informed the panel that the two accused were running an organised racket with a nexus of clients, brokers and more than 10 women being forced into commercial sexual exploitation.

She also claimed that a man who brought clients for Kaka tried to sexually assault her and even beat her up.

The survivor managed to escape and lodged an FIR at the Safdurjung Enclave police station on November 8 and recently approached the commission for help.

The survivor has informed the commission that in spite of an FIR having been lodged, the accused are yet to be traced and arrested, the DCW said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued the notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrest of the accused.

The commission has also asked police to thoroughly investigate the matter and rescue the other women forced into commercial sexual exploitation by the accused.

Meanwhile, the DCP said: ''On November 8, a PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station. The investigating officer met the complainant and recorded her statement in the presence of CIC counselor wherein she made allegation of sexual assault and prostitution.'' The officer said a case was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and ITP Act.

''The investigation was marked to the concerned SHO. During investigation, a dedicated team led by IO/SHO under the supervision of ACP Safdarjung Enclave was tasked to nab the accused persons. Team has developed the information about the absconding accused and will be nabbed soon,'' the DCP added.

