2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 01:18 IST
2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday after heroin was seized from their possession in Jammu, police said.

On a tip off, a special team intercepted a drug peddler and recovered from him 200 grams of heroin at Roopnagar area and registered a case against him, they said.

He was identified as Arjun Singh of Kathua.

In a separate incident, police arrested a drug peddler at Panama Chowk and seized over 20 grams of heroin from him, they said.

The accused was identified as Gursant Singh and a case was registered against him at Bahu Fort police station, they said.

