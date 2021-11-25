Left Menu

United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 03:53 IST
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia while in Colombia's capital Bogota on Wednesday, urging Ethiopian leaders to follow the Andean country's example of peace.

"The peace process in Colombia today inspires me to make an urgent call to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire," Guterres said during a joint address with Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

War in Ethiopia broke out in November 2020 in the country's Tigray region between Ethiopian federal troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. In July, the conflict spread into two neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia.

