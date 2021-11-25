Left Menu

Joy and relief energize crowd outside Georgia courthouse

About 100 supporters of Ahmaud Arbery's family and Black activists broke into elated cheers and whoops outside the Georgia courthouse on Wednesday as the judge read the first verdict: "Guilty." Time after time, with each pronouncement of guilt, the crowd cried "Yes!" and "Guilty!".

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 05:05 IST
Joy and relief energize crowd outside Georgia courthouse

About 100 supporters of Ahmaud Arbery's family and Black activists broke into elated cheers and whoops outside the Georgia courthouse on Wednesday as the judge read the first verdict: "Guilty."

Time after time, with each pronouncement of guilt, the crowd cried "Yes!" and "Guilty!". Many of them had gathered outside the Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse day after day as the two-week trial of three white men charged with killing Arbery unfolded. All three were convicted on Wednesday of murdering the 25-year-old Black man, who was on a Sunday afternoon run through a mostly white neighborhood.

Listening to an audio feed of the court on a loud speaker, Loretta Wallace, 53, danced and clapped on the sidewalk in response to the verdicts, smiling from ear to ear. "Thank you, Jesus. God answered all our prayers." the nurse's aide said. Afterwards, the joyful crowd began a call and response chant: "Say his name," answered by "Ahmaud Arbery" over and over.

Travis McMichael, 35, who shot Arbery, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan claimed they thought Arbery was a neighborhood burglar. The jury rejected the argument of self defense. Cornell Harvey, 68, the longtime mayor of Brunswick, said he was relieved by the guilty verdicts. He had worried about the possibility of street violence if the trial ended in acquittals.

"This is now a time of jubilation, not tribulation," he said. Sharon Blue Lee, 65, a retired teacher and president of the local NAACP, said the verdicts brought a measure of justice to the community.

"If anyone has any doubts that justice can be given to a Black man in America, let them look here. But this country has a lot of work to bring justice for all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
2
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
3
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021