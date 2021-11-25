Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Manhattan DA not planning to charge Trump Organization COO in fraud case -lawyer

The Manhattan district attorney is not planning to charge Trump Organization Chief Operating Officer Matthew Calamari in a fraud case in which the former U.S. president's firm and its chief financial officer have been charged, Calamari's lawyer said. "Mr. Calamari is pleased that the District Attorney's office has indicated that it has no present intention to bring charges against him. That is the fair and appropriate decision. He has committed no crimes and led an exemplary life", Calamari's lawyer Nicholas Gravante said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Analysis-Biden White House wades into oil market management with stockpile release

U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to tap the nation's emergency oil stockpiles marks the first time in two decades that a president has used the reserve to tame energy prices instead of tackle a supply disruption. The release also marks the first coordinated release with consuming nations outside the auspices of the West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency.

U.S. Justice Department to step up prosecution of unruly air passengers

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed federal prosecutors on Wednesday to prioritize prosecution of airline passengers committing assaults and other crimes aboard aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Nov. 4 it had referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents this year.

Biden administration still seeking agreement from Mexico on return of asylum seekers

The Biden administration and Mexico's government have still not come to an agreement on the reinstatement of a Trump-era program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, two Mexican government officials said Wednesday. The news outlet Axios reported earlier Wednesday that returns under the program, which forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, could restart as soon as next week.

U.S. Thanksgiving air travel set to be busiest since pandemic began

Airports and commercial airlines across the United States registered one of their busiest days since before the pandemic on Wednesday as millions of Americans traveled to visit loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving-eve usually tends to be the busiest day for travel. This year, however, working from home allowed many people to travel early and avoid the last day rush.

White House says 92% of federal workers have had at least one vaccine dose

A total of 92% of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in compliance with the administration's mandate, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said Wednesday. Overall, 96.5% of the 3.5 million federal workers were considered to be in compliance with the administration's mandate because they either were vaccinated or had an exemption request either granted or under consideration.

Were Ahmaud Arbery's murderers racially motivated? U.S. federal trial will decide

The three white men found guilty on Wednesday of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their Georgia neighborhood still face another reckoning: a federal trial in February that charges the men with targeting Arbery because he was Black. It was a question that was only glancingly discussed in the state trial of Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, at least when the jury was in the courtroom.

Biden names two women leaders to head White House budget office

U.S. President Joe Biden named his choices to run the White House budget office on Wednesday, tapping two women of color to lead the massive government operations agency. Biden chose Shalanda Young, who has been serving as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to serve as its director and Nani Coloretti, former Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as deputy director, the White House said.

Factbox: Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two pickup trucks and fatally shot. The killing took place about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. The men told police they thought he had committed a crime and were trying to make a citizen's arrest. WHO WAS AHMAUD ARBERY?

Georgia jury convicts three white men of Arbery murder, rejects self-defense

Three white men were convicted of murder on Wednesday for chasing and shooting Ahmaud Arbery as the Black man ran through their neighborhood, with a Georgia jury rejecting a self-defense claim in a trial that once again probed America's divisive issues of race and guns. The verdicts were delivered by the jury of one Black man and 11 white men and women on its second day of deliberations after about a two-week trial of Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, in the coastal city of Brunswick.

