Navy commissions submarine INS Vela
The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned submarine INS Vela here, adding more teeth to the countrys naval prowess.This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.
This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the Navy commissioned a warship INS Visakhapatnam.
