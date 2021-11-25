INS Vela commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, in Mumbai on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, in Mumbai on Thursday. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh commissioned INS Vela at the Noval Dockyard.
The Navy chief said that INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. "INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests," he said.
Earlier, INS Visakhapatnam was inducted into the Indian Navy on November 21. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navy
- Karambir Singh
- Vela
- Mumbai
- The Indian Navy
- INS Vela
- Indian Navy
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19 case doubling rate improves to 3,196 days in Navi Mumbai
Maha: All MSRTC bus depots shut as employees continue strike, hold rally in Mumbai
Will summon her again, says Mumbai Police after Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani skips questioning
Mumbai cops nab Hyderabad man for rape threat to Virat-Anushka's daughter
BJP Mumbai holds protest against NCP's Nawab Malik