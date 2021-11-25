Maha: Man held for abusing, beating up tribals
Police have arrested a man from Virar in Maharashtras Palghar district for allegedly abusing and beating up some members of a tribal community, an official said on Thursday. When the local residents questioned him about it, the accused and his associates abused and beat them up, the station house officer of Virar police station said.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a man from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly abusing and beating up some members of a tribal community, an official said on Thursday. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused, Vikas Naik, on Wednesday night, he said.
The action was taken based on the complaint lodged by some members of the Katkari community from Tokre Katkari Pada in Virar east.
The complaint said that Naik got the approach road, which was built by the local village panchayat, dug up using a JCB machine. When the local residents questioned him about it, the accused and his associates abused and beat them up, the station house officer of Virar police station said. An offence under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 against Naik and five others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Nashik school offers train library, outdoor classes to induce special learning in children
After demonetisation, game of counterfeit notes was going on in Maharashtra under Fadnavis, alleges Nawab Malik
Political slugfest continues in Maharashtra over cruise ship drug case
Tata Tele Maharashtra's losses narrow to Rs 313.6 cr in Sept quarter
Maharashtra Congress announces state-wide agitation against inflation, fuel price hikes