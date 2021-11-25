Maha: Man held for abusing, beating up tribals

Police have arrested a man from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly abusing and beating up some members of a tribal community, an official said on Thursday. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused, Vikas Naik, on Wednesday night, he said.

The action was taken based on the complaint lodged by some members of the Katkari community from Tokre Katkari Pada in Virar east.

The complaint said that Naik got the approach road, which was built by the local village panchayat, dug up using a JCB machine. When the local residents questioned him about it, the accused and his associates abused and beat them up, the station house officer of Virar police station said. An offence under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 against Naik and five others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)