Explosion rocks Somalia capital Mogadishu - Reuters witness
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:46 IST
A huge explosion rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu early on Thursday, triggering a plume of smoke which rose from the blast site amid gunfire, according to a Reuters witness.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.
