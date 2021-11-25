Left Menu

Man's body found after fire breaks out in garments' factory in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:58 IST
Man's body found after fire breaks out in garments' factory in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a garments factory after a fire broke out in the Gandhi Nagar area of Shahadra here on early Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanju who hailed from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, they said.

There was no visible burn injury on the victim's body, so he could have died due to suffocation, police said, adding a post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to the Fire Department, they received a call around 3 am regarding a blaze in a factory and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said the fire tenders could not reach the exact location as the factory was in a narrow street. They said their all-night patrolling staff rushed there and extinguished the fire, which broke out on the first floor of the factory, with the help of locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said ''A man, later identified as Sanju, was found lying unconscious on the factory's first floor. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.'' The premises were used for manufacturing and storage of shirts by a man named, Deepak Jain of Ashok Nagar, and he was visited by the cime team as part of an inspection, the officer said.

''According to the report from the Fire Department, further legal action will be taken,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021