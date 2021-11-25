Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:15 IST
IPS officer Param Bir Singh lands in Mumbai
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, reached the city on Thursday.

“I will join the investigation as directed by the court,” Singh told media on arrival.

The IPS officer who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra had told news channels on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

