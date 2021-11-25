Left Menu

Indonesia court orders government to amend controversial labour law

The court was ruling followed the pursuit last year of judicial review by Indonesia's two largest trade unions, which contested what they said were procedural flaws in its formation. The government had no immediate comment on the court's decision on Thursday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:20 IST
Indonesia court orders government to amend controversial labour law
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to amend parts of a controversial job creation law within two years, describing it as conditionally unconstitutional. The legislation, which was passed last year, sparked widespread protest across Indonesia over claims it undermined worker rights and weakened environmental protections.

Chief judge Anwar Usman said that if the changes were not made in two years, the legislation would be deemed "permanently unconstitutional". The court was ruling followed the pursuit last year of judicial review by Indonesia's two largest trade unions, which contested what they said were procedural flaws in its formation.

The government had no immediate comment on the court's decision on Thursday. Revising more than 70 existing laws as part of the legislative overhaul, the government had said the law was designed to streamline red tape, spur investment and boost labour competitiveness.

Unions, environmentalists, academics and students, however, had argued it was rushed through without sufficient consultation, and would undermine worker rights and weaken environmental protections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021