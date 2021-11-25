Left Menu

India reach 82/1 at lunch

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:38 IST
India reach 82/1 at lunch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reached 82 for one at lunch on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) cheaply before Shubman Gill (52 batting off 87) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting off 61) shared an unbeaten 61-run stand.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson (1/12) troubled Indian batters the most in the opening session.

Brief scores: India first innings 82/1 in 29 overs (Shubman Gill 52 batting; Kyle Jamieson 1/12).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021