2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC quashes death penalty of 3 accused, sends them to life imprisonment
The Bombay High court on Thursday set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused and sent them to life imprisonment in connection with the 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:39 IST
In 2014, the sessions court convicted all three accused and sentenced them to the death penalty.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
