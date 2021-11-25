SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Lunch-Day 1
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:45 IST
The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13 Shubman Gill batting 52 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 15 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 29 Overs) 82 Fall of Wickets: 1-21 Bowling: Tim Southee 6-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-2-12-1, Ajaz Patel 9-3-35-0, William Somerville 6-0-9-0, Rachin Ravindra 2-0-2-0
