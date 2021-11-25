One dead after fire at coal mine in Siberia - TASS

One person died and 43 were injured after a fire in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia's Siberia, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Telegram channel of the local governor.

An evacuation was under way at the Listvyazhnaya mine where dozens were trapped, with a number of workers suffering from smoke poisoning, local authorities said.

