Left Menu

Closely monitoring defence cooperation between China, Pak, says Admiral Karambir Singh

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said that the navy is closely monitoring defence cooperation between China and Pakistan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:15 IST
Closely monitoring defence cooperation between China, Pak, says Admiral Karambir Singh
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said that the navy is closely monitoring defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. Chief of Naval Staff was addressing an event at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, where INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy today.

"We are closely monitoring the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. The recent procurements by Pakistan from China may change the dynamics, so we need to remain cautious," said Singh. Recently, all-weather allies Pakistan and China signed a new nuclear agreement that will push the world towards a renewed nuclear race and conflict.

The Framework Agreement on Deepening Nuclear Energy Cooperation was signed by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China Zhongyuan Engineering Cooperation on September 8, 2021. The agreement, finalised at a high-level meeting on August 20, 2021, was signed through virtual mode and would remain valid for ten years.

The agreement envisages the transfer of nuclear technology, uranium mining and processing, nuclear fuel supply and setting up research reactors, which will help Pakistan increase its nuclear weapons stockpile. For China, an enhanced Pakistan nuclear arsenal adds teeth to its grand strategy of countering India's military strength. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021