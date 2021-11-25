China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:03 IST
- Country:
- China
China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and such sanctions are groundless, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueteng said on Thursday.
China will lodge solemn representations with the United States on the matter, said Shu.
The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help developing the Chinese military's quantum computing efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- United States
- Chinese
- Commerce Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation
U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation
COLUMN-Would U.S. oil reserve sales affect prices much?: Kemp
U.S. judge denies Apple's request to pause antitrust orders in 'Fortnite' case