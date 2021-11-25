Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal, one dead

Left Menu

Shimla, Nov 25 PTI An SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Thursday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, police said. The accident took place near Raila, leaving the vehicle driver dead, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:14 IST
An SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, police said. The accident took place near Raila, leaving the vehicle driver dead, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

