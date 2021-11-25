Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal, one dead

An SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, police said. The accident took place near Raila, leaving the vehicle driver dead, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

