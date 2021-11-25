Left Menu

Belarus says it has detained more than 11,500 illegal migrants this year -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Belarus has detained more than 11,500 illegal migrants in 2021, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Security Council as saying on Thursday, with around 5,000 deported from the country.

RIA cited security council head Alexander Volfovich as saying that an Iraqi evacuation flight scheduled for Thursday to fly out migrants amid a crisis on the Belarus-Poland border had not taken place, with around 200 migrants waiting at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

