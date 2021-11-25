Left Menu

China says has right to take countermeasures against U.S. sanctions on companies

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:23 IST
China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Thursday that China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies and reserves the right to take countermeasures against U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help in developing the Chinese military's quantum-computing efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

