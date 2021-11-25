Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.
Rescuers have already saved more than 200 people from the mine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement