Left Menu

Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:33 IST
Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six -Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.

Rescuers have already saved more than 200 people from the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021