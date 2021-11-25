Liquor store workers held for selling alcohol above MRP

A couple of workers from two liquor stores were arrested while a penalty of Rs 75,000 was slapped on the store owners for selling alcohol above the prescribed market rates in Shamli district, an official said on Thursday.

Police said they arrested Sorabh Kumar and Zahid, who were employed in two liquor stores, under the Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating).

According to District Excise Officer Kunwarpal Singh, the excise department has slapped a penalty of Rs 75,000 each on the liquor store owners.

The action comes following the directions by Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, who received numerous complaints against the liquor stores for selling items above their maximum retail price, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)