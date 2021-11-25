Left Menu

Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea

It was the first time the frigate opened fire during the current mission to the Gulf of Guinea, the spokesman said. The remaining four pirates were taken on board the frigate, and no Danish personnel were hurt in the incident, the military said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:49 IST
Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Danish frigate has killed four pirates in waters south of Nigeria in an operation aimed at ensuring safe shipping in the Gulf of Guinea, the Danish military said on Thursday.

The frigate Esbern Snare, deployed last month to the Gulf of Guinea amid heightened security risks from pirates, on Wednesday spotted a vessel it suspected of carrying eight pirates near several commercial ships, Danish Defence said. The incident happened outside Nigeria's territorial waters, a spokesman said.

After the frigate fired warning shots, the pirates opened fire against Danish personnel, who in turn shot and killed four pirates and wounded one in self-defense, Danish Defence said in a statement. It was the first time the frigate opened fire during the current mission to the Gulf of Guinea, the spokesman said.

The remaining four pirates were taken on board the frigate, and no Danish personnel was hurt in the incident, the military said. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and main opposition lawmaker Jakob Elleman had both planned to visit the frigate during a visit to Ghana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet reported on Thursday they had not been on board the frigate during the incident. The frigate will operate in the gulf until April next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021