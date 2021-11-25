BGE-COMMODITIES

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:56 IST
Following are Thursday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5100: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 4200-4300: Jaggery ball 4800-5000: Coriander Seed 12000-15000: Chilies fine 26000-28000: Potato Big 1800-2400: Medium 1600-2000: Onion - Big 2400-3000: Medium 1800-2400: Small 1000-1800. Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 4500-9000: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2800-3200 Turmeric 8000-14000: Turdhal 7600-10600: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8800-13200: Bengal Gram dal: 6200-7100: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-16500: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9500-9800: Copra 17000-19000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):1780-2250 Gingelly oil: 1800-2950 Ghee (5kg): 2180-2450.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

